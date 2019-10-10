Services
Veronica "Jan" Petro


1944 - 2019
Veronica "Jan" Petro Obituary
Veronica 'Jan' Petro

Hattiesburg MS - Sunrise: February 9, 1944

Sunset: October 6, 2019

Jan was 75 years young, per her own words!

When she left us for Heaven she never looked back. She was born in Hattiesburg,MS to Norman Joseph Petro and Mary Lee Bond, both of whom predeceased her. She is survived by 3 children, 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, all of whom she dearly loved. In addition to her family Jan loved her friends and would always go the extra mile to help anyone in need. She also loved animals, gardening, long country drives, and everything vintage. But above all she loved her Lord.

Jan attended Victory Baptist Church. For memorial service information please call 601-520-5918
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, 2019
