Vickie Ann Tait
Hattiesburg, MS - Vickie Ann Tait age 65 passed away peacefully in her home on November 23, 2020 in the comfort of her immediate family. Vickie was born July 1, 1955 in Hattiesburg, MS to Mr. Howard Scott and Ms. Helen "Christine" Nixon. She was married to her longtime love and beloved friend, Burnest E. Tait on June 20th. They have spent 44 years cherished to one another. Vickie was a dedicated mother to her three children: Phyllis Ynestra Young, Phillip Demond Woodland (Amye), Karen Christina Butler (Matt) two stepchildren Michelle Gaines (Jeff) and Brian Tait (Joyce). She also adored all of her loving grandchildren: Jalian Mitchell, Demond J. Woodland, Monique Woodland, Kessiah Woodland, Anyira Woodland, Matalyn K. Butler aka "granny", Micah Butler, Damien Tait, Darius Tait, Jermaine Tait, Tequila Tait, Camryn Gaines and her very first great-granddaughter Summer T. Palmer.
Vickie was a loving baby sister to her six siblings: Alice Ruth Jackson, Robert Earl Nixon (Evelyn), Linda Joyce Knight, William Earl Nixon, Ora Lee Shaheed (Akbar) and Randy Nixon.
She graduated from Rowan High School in her hometown of Hattiesburg, MS. She then started her adult life as a homemaker and later obtained an Associate's Degree from MS Gulf Coast Community College in Fashion Merchancdiseing. Vickie went on to work and retire from Singing River Hospital as a CNA-Unit Secretary within both the Med/Surg and Nursery/Pediatric units.
Vickie was a faithful servant to God and a devoted member of the Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Pascagoula, MS under the ministry of Dr. John W. Davis Sr, Pastor. She served in several areas of the church to include: Kitchen Coordinator, Mission Sister, Senior Usher board, Financial Secretary and Pastor's Aide.
Her passion's in life besides her treasured family included cooking, baking, decorating, arts/crafts and dancing. She was a longtime member of the Pascagoula Upbeat Line Dancers Vickie is cherished dearly by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service was held 2:00pm Friday, November 28, 2020 in Machpelah Cemetery, Pascagoula, MS
Vickie was preceded in death by both parents, bothers, Robert Earl Nixon, William Earl Nixon and sister Alice Ruth Jackson.
Vickie will be remembered for her loving heart, humorous personality and family devotion.