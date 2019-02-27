Resources
Cary - It is with great sorrow that the family of Victor Ernest Lee Jr announces his passing after an unexpected heart complication, on Friday, September 28, 2018 at his home in Cary, North Carolina at the age of 64. Mr. Lee was born on September 12th, 1954, in Houma, Louisiana. He went to Southern Mississippi University and graduated with bachelor's in business.

Victor Jr. was an avid reader who enjoyed playing basketball and cooking. He grew up in a loving home here in Hattiesburg and would play basketball with his friends living near USM. He worked in sales through several companies throughout his life and valued hard work like his father before him.

Mr. Lee is survived by his mother Ruth; his wife, his sister, Virginia Dann (Charles); his son, Mason (Chanel) and three grandchildren Autumn, Faust, and Oswin.

A Mass will be held in his honor at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 27, 2019
