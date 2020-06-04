Virginia Nichols DeMent Aaron
Virginia Nichols DeMent Aaron

Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Virginia Nichols DeMent Aaron, 94, of Hattiesburg, MS.

She died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Aaron was a retired Teacher with the Beaumont Texas School System and a member of Venture Church.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Bob (Curly) DeMent and Monty Aaron; son, Robert Aaron; daughter, Sandra Aaron Smith and grandson, Joey Aaron.

She is survived by three granddaughters, Amy Smith of Kirbyville, TX, Jennifer Washington (Darrell) of Purvis, MS, and Colleen Rhian Humberson (Daniel) of Lumberton, TX; one grandson, Adam Smith (Amanda) of Grove, TX; twelve great-grandchildren, Haley and Mia Aaron, Dustin West, Lauren Williamson (Garrett), Wes and Lane Sauls, Jordan and Jaelyn Bass, Loran Smith, Journie Washington, Shelby and Blake Broussard; two great-great-grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Williamson.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
