Vivian Pierce
Moselle - Vivian Margaret Scroggs Pierce passed away peacefully at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on December 10, 2019, following an heroic battle with cancer. Vivian was born on December 29, 1954 in West Point, Georgia, the second child of Leslie Wayne Scroggs and Ophelia Judd Scroggs. Predeceased by her parents and her brother-in-law Robert Lasater of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Vivian is survived by her husband Joe Mac Pierce of Moselle, Mississippi; her sister Marrie Scroggs Lasater of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; her brother Wayne (Terry) Scroggs of West Point, Georgia; two step-daughters Charlette Prince and Krystal Davis of Moselle; seven step-grandchildren; four great grandchildren; five nephews; four great nieces and two great nephews.
Vivian received her undergraduate degree in 1973 from St. Margaret's School in Tappahannock, Virginia, an Episcopal school for girls. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 1977 from Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina. Starting at the age of 8, Vivian joyfully attended her beloved Camp Illahee in the Blue Ridge mountains of North Carolina (Brevard), first as a camper, and later as a counselor and faithful supporter. A long-time resident of the Hattiesburg area, Vivian attended Main Street Methodist Church and was an active member of the Genesis Sunday School class. Throughout her life, Vivian participated in many civic and charitable activities in her communities. She will be forever remembered and missed immensely by her family and many friends.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Main Street Methodist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, followed by a funeral service in the Sanctuary at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Main Street Methodist Church, Hattiesburg; Asbury Hospice House, Hattiesburg; or a .
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020