Services
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Venture Church (Hunt Club Campus)
Hattiesburg, MS
Vondell McCollum Emerick Obituary
Vondell McCollum Emerick

Hattiesburg - Vondell McCollum Emerick of Hattiesburg, MS, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the service at 2:00 p.m. at Venture Church (Hunt Club Campus) in Hattiesburg , MS.

Ms. Emerick was born on 12/6/1946 in Meridian, MS. She was retired from Meridian Naval Air Station where she was a clerk for the VT-7 squadron. After retiring, she worked many years as a night auditor for hotels in Hattiesburg and Pensacola, Fl.

Ms. Emerick is preceded in death by her father, Murvis McCollum Sr., and mother, Carrie Belle (Crouch) McCollum. Survivors include two daughters; Kimberly Faye Shannon of Baton Rouge, LA and Kristi Michelle (Van) Williams of Hattiesburg, MS; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren; four siblings Teresha (the late Robert) Moore, Judy (Tim) Pearson, Murvis (Janice) McCollum Jr., and Donald (Dianne) McCollum; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 8, 2019
