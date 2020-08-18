Warner C. MoffettOloh - Warner C. Moffett, 84, of Oloh, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Monday, August 17, 2020, as a result of complications from his brief bout with cancer. Funeral services will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Hattiesburg chapel of Moore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grace Chapel Cemetery, Highway 49 South, Brooklyn.Warner was born on December 13, 1935, to Nevil James Moffett and Cornelia Isibell Posey Moffett. He grew up in Brooklyn and Maxie community where he attended Forrest County Agricultural School. He joined the Hattiesburg Police force and then years later completed his career as an officer at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he retired. He also operated a store, with his first wife, in Carnes community.Warner had a strong love for people, whether it was family, friends, or strangers. He loved to share his life experiences and his belief in Jesus Christ. His fondest saying was, "A stranger is someone he never met." Warner loved gardening and woodworking, or "piddling", as he called it. He often spent a great deal of time wondering the aisles at Lowe's imagining what he could do with all the wood. During quiet times he loved to write poetry.Warner was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Margie Nell Hill Moffett.He is survived by his second wife, Doris Moree Moffett; his daughter, Randy Moffett of Tampa, FL; two sons, Kevin Moffett (DeeDee) of Brooklyn, and David Moffett of Purvis; two daughters, Kimberly Buchanan of Oloh, and Vickie Wilberding (Eddie) of Oak Grove. Warner was blessed with 7 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and an active member of Woodmen of the World.A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hattiesburg chapel of Moore Funeral Home.