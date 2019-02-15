Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
View Map
Wayne C. Harbour, Jr.

- - Wayne C. Harbour, Jr. A memorial service will be held at Rhiamens Funeral Home in Long Beach, MS. Visitaiton at 1 p.m. Saturady Feb. 16, 2019. Wayne died Friday Feb. 08 at St. Joseph Hospice. He is survived by wife Lisa of 26 years, 2 daughters, Mallory (Chris) Harrison, of Mize, MS; Taylor Marie of Old Miss, one son Wayne C Harbour III of Pass Christian MS, 2 grand daughters Natalie and Lizzie. A brother Mark Harbour & mom B.J. of Hattiesburg, MS. He was a member of the Methodist Faith. We will miss you my darling.
