Wayne C. Harbour, Jr.
- - Wayne C. Harbour, Jr. A memorial service will be held at Rhiamens Funeral Home in Long Beach, MS. Visitaiton at 1 p.m. Saturady Feb. 16, 2019. Wayne died Friday Feb. 08 at St. Joseph Hospice. He is survived by wife Lisa of 26 years, 2 daughters, Mallory (Chris) Harrison, of Mize, MS; Taylor Marie of Old Miss, one son Wayne C Harbour III of Pass Christian MS, 2 grand daughters Natalie and Lizzie. A brother Mark Harbour & mom B.J. of Hattiesburg, MS. He was a member of the Methodist Faith. We will miss you my darling.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019