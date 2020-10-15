Wayne J. Register
Hattiesburg - Wayne Joseph Register of Hattiesburg Mississippi, age 72, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Visitation and viewing will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS. Services will follow immediately at 3:00pm in the Chapel. Pastor Bruce Case will be officiating. The family will be having a private graveside service on a later date.
After graduating from Hattiesburg High School in 1966, he served in the United States Air Force. Once discharged, he worked as an ASE Master Mechanic for over 45 years. During this time he mentored and trained many of the area's automotive technicians. He spent many years investing in the youth of the community serving as a leader with the Boy Scouts of America for Troops 104 and 93. Wayne always had a passion for music.
This was evident throughout his life whether he was actively performing, attending concerts, or supporting local performing arts organizations.
He was preceded in death by: Kathleen Register; his parents Joseph Register and Catherine Register; his sister Thelma Myrick Green; his brother Joseph M Register; his son Jeff Clayton; and two grandsons, Chase Clayton and Jay "Bud" McClure.
He is survived by: his bride Patsy Yelverton Register; his children Beth Register Walter, Wayne C Register (wife Lana), and Scott Clayton (wife Holly); his grandchildren Melonie Doggett (fiance' Tim), Brittany Clayton, Alan Clayton (wife Amber), Seth Engelmann, Makinzi Walter, Ada Ishler, Caden Walter, and Adeline Clayton; and his great grandchildren Mia McClure, Gage Jenkins, Rayleigh Forty, and Kinlee Clayton.
Wilson's Disease is a rare genetic disorder of which Wayne and his family are some of the longest known survivors. Over the years they have served as pioneers in advancements of its diagnosis and treatments. Donations in Honor of Wayne Register can be made to the Wilson Disease Association at wilsonsdisease.org
.