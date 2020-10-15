1/1
Wayne J. Register
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne J. Register

Hattiesburg - Wayne Joseph Register of Hattiesburg Mississippi, age 72, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Visitation and viewing will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS. Services will follow immediately at 3:00pm in the Chapel. Pastor Bruce Case will be officiating. The family will be having a private graveside service on a later date.

After graduating from Hattiesburg High School in 1966, he served in the United States Air Force. Once discharged, he worked as an ASE Master Mechanic for over 45 years. During this time he mentored and trained many of the area's automotive technicians. He spent many years investing in the youth of the community serving as a leader with the Boy Scouts of America for Troops 104 and 93. Wayne always had a passion for music.

This was evident throughout his life whether he was actively performing, attending concerts, or supporting local performing arts organizations.

He was preceded in death by: Kathleen Register; his parents Joseph Register and Catherine Register; his sister Thelma Myrick Green; his brother Joseph M Register; his son Jeff Clayton; and two grandsons, Chase Clayton and Jay "Bud" McClure.

He is survived by: his bride Patsy Yelverton Register; his children Beth Register Walter, Wayne C Register (wife Lana), and Scott Clayton (wife Holly); his grandchildren Melonie Doggett (fiance' Tim), Brittany Clayton, Alan Clayton (wife Amber), Seth Engelmann, Makinzi Walter, Ada Ishler, Caden Walter, and Adeline Clayton; and his great grandchildren Mia McClure, Gage Jenkins, Rayleigh Forty, and Kinlee Clayton.

Wilson's Disease is a rare genetic disorder of which Wayne and his family are some of the longest known survivors. Over the years they have served as pioneers in advancements of its diagnosis and treatments. Donations in Honor of Wayne Register can be made to the Wilson Disease Association at wilsonsdisease.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved