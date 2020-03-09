|
Wayne Lamar O'Bannon
Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held at 12:30 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery for Mr. Wayne Lamar O'Bannon, 85, of Hattiesburg, MS.
He died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital.
Mr. O'Bannon retired as a Civil Engineer with the Corp of Engineers in Vicksburg, MS and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Broy and Pearl O'Bannon and one brother, Buster O'Bannon.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Broome O'Bannon of Hattiesburg, MS; one daughter, Mona Cobb (David) of Madison, MS; two sisters, Mary Alice Sigrest of Mobile, AL and Bobbie Miley of Shelbyville, TN; one sister-in-law, Billie O'Bannon of Forest, MS; two granddaughters, Abbey Cobb Rucker (Jeffrey) of Metairie, LA and Tori Cobb of Madison, MS; one nephew and eight nieces.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Sumrall Chapel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020