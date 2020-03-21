|
|
Wayne O. Ball, age 76, passed away on March 19, 2020, at his home in Brandon.
He was born July 7, 1943, in Columbia, MS, to parents, Exie Mae McKenzie Ball and Scott William Ball.
He attended school at Sandy Hook and Columbia before graduating from West Marion
High School in 1961. He graduated from MS State in 1965 in business and his career took him to TN, FLA, ALA and back to MS where he settled in Brandon as owner of
Western Auto and later MS Wholesale Trophies.
In 1965 he married his first and only sweetheart, Tommie Lou Sinclair. Their firstborn was Brian Wayne Ball followed by a son Grant Sinclair who lived only 5 days.
Mr. Ball accepted Christ as his Savior at a young age and became a self-taught student of the Bible. He was passionate in His desire to see everyone accept Jesus Christ as Lord
and shared his faith with any and everyone he met. At Brandon Baptist Church he was a deacon, Sunday School teacher, Faith team leader and served in many capacities. His love for reaching lost people took him to Romania where he helped establish churches and lead many souls to the Lord. Romanian-American Missions became a huge part of his life and he served faithfully in every phase of its growth. He was a member of the Gideons where he helped place Bibles in Korea. The jail ministry was dear to his heart and he usually found a prison, a school for boys or some area of incarceration to serve.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, his infant son, and his brother James.
Surviving him are his wife Tommie Lou, his son Brian Wayne and his wife Stephanie, their children Hunter and Haley, brother Doyle and his wife Diane, a sister-in-law Jane Ellen Davis and her husband Woody. A host of nieces and nephews were also among his favorite family members. His faithful canine Prissy was his loyal and loving companion.
Graveside services are scheduled at 2 pm Monday at Sandy Hook United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sandy Hook, Marion County, MS. Visitation will begin at 1 pm for family and close friends, prior to the graveside services.
Memorials can be made to Romanian-American Missions in care of Brandon Baptist Church, 100 Brandon Baptist Dr., Brandon, MS 39042.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020