1940 - 2020
Lumberton - Wayne T. Cochran, 79, of Lumberton passed away on May 9, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg.

He was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt. He was a member of the sheet metal union for forty years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J. C. and Ollye Cochran; his sister, Joyce Bullock; his brother, Ray Cochran; and his longtime companion, Evelyn Caswell.

He is survived by his four children, Darlene Montgomery (Billy) of Laurel, Lynne Wheeless (Jones Yates) of Centerville, TN, Cindy Branton (Mark) of Purvis, and Curtis Cochran (Shelley) of Oak Grove; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 10 to May 13, 2020
