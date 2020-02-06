|
|
Weezie Glenn Phillips
Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 10:30 Monday, February 10, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Weezie Glenn Phillips, 91, of Hattiesburg, MS.
She died Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.
Mrs. Phillips was a member of First Presbyterian Church and longtime member of Central Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bobby Glenn and Van Phillips; one great-granddaughter, Mary Glenn McNease.
She is survived by two sons, Bob Glenn (Shirley) of Mobile, AL and Frank Glenn of Richmond Hill, GA; one daughter, Becky Boone of Hattiesburg, MS; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Monday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020