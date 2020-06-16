Mr. Wendell TisdaleHattiesburg - Wendell Holmes Tisdale 1939-2020Wendell Holmes Tisdale, age 80, passed away June 15, 2020 in Hattiesburg. Wendell was born on August 1, 1939 to Edwin and Lucy Mae Ingram Tisdale of the Rainey Community. He attended Rainey School and graduated from Moselle High in 1959. He worked for several years in the oilfield in South Louisiana and Texas. He also spent time in South Florida working with a pipeline company.He loved the outdoors and squirrel hunting and trotline fishing. He was great at frying up what he caught too! As long as he was physically able, he always planted a big garden and loved giving his vegetables away to family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George Estus, Lester Ray, Wallace and John E. Tisdale; sisters, Alice Turner and Delores Smith; former wife, Mackie Clark Tisdale.He is survived by his sister, Joyce Miller of Ocean Springs; sister-in-law, Wynona Tisdale of Pensacola, FL and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle. Graveside service and burial will be 12:00 p.m. in the Soule's Chapel Cemetery in Moselle. Service will be conducted by Eddie Tisdale, nephew of Wendell Tisdale. Pallbearers will be Eddie Tisdale, Jesse Tisdale, Jay Smith, John Ingram, Darrell Breland and Sam Shoemake.Heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff at Hattiesburg Health and Rehab, especially Area B for all their loving care over the years. Thanks to the Kare-in-Home Hospice nurses who were with him the last four days of his life.A very special thanks to Kathy Norris and Tina Miles for their kindness and concern and the ladies in the Finance Office for their help and compassion.