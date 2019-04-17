|
Wendy Opal Gorsuch Richardson
Petal, MS - Services will be held Thursday April 18th at 10:30 am at Petal Harvey Baptist Church for Mrs. Wendy Opal Gorsuch Richardson, age 80, of Petal, who died April 14th, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.
Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Petal.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Danny Richardson, her best friend of 75 years, Shirley Mooney Cameron and her loving peekapoo Toby, who is a very good boy.
Also son Ross 'Nick' Quick, daughter Sherri (Charlie) Marengo of Petal, step daughter Tamera (Ray) French of Houston TX, 4 grandchildren and 9 or 10 great grandkids, brothers Ross (Judy) of El Paso TX, Roy (Malene) Morgan of Petal, and multiple step-kids, half-kids and borrowed kids.
Chances are pretty good she was met at Heaven's pearly gates by her daddy and momma, Estus and Evelyn Morgan and her son Chris, the baby boy she dearly loved until his untimely death in 19995 and her two loving pups Mikala and Zoey.
Visitation for Miss Wendy will be Wed. April 17th from 5-8pm at Hulett Winstead Funeral Home, downtown Hattiesburg and Thursday morning for an hour before the service at the church. Her favorite color was pink if you should so choose to wear something in her honor. If flowers aren't your thing, please make a donation to the Hub City Humane Society in her memory. The service will be conducted by Dr. Dustie Dunn with musical contribution by Rev. Joey Williams of Petal Harvey Baptist Church. Hulett Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 17, 2019