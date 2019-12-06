|
|
Wilford Allen Broome
Columbia - Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Improve Baptist Cemetery in Columbia for Wilford Allen Broome, 84, of Columbia, who passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his residence. Interment will be at Improve Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Darel Daniels will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Improve Baptist Cemetery.
Wilford served our nation faithfully for many years as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War. He also served sixteen years in the United States Air Force and during the Vietnam War. He was a believer and a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Columbia before later becoming a faithful member of Improve Baptist Church. As a great story teller, Wilford enjoyed sharing stories and his faith with all. One of the joys in his life was cooking and preparing meals, no matter how grand or small, for his family. Laughter and love were the hallmarks of Wilford's family. He enjoyed traveling and took yearly vacations with his family. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cattle farming.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Silas Broome & Lillian Stringer Dyess; one Brother, William Joel Broome; four Grandparents, Hardy Joel & Martha Jane "Matty" Broome, William Jefferson & Victoria Watts Stringer.
He is survived by his Wife of 61 years, Lorice Anderson Broome, of Columbia; three Daughters, Melinda Lorice Prats (Donald), of Covington, Louisiana, "Mildred" Renee Robinson (Gerald), of North Richland Hills, Texas, Peanie Michele Allene Breakfield (Keith), of Columbia; seven Grandchildren, Charles Rusty O'Quin (Jessica), Rosemary O'Quin Napier (Kollin), Shannon Robinson Williams, M.D. (Austin), Garrett Philip Robinson (Katherine), Faith Kimberly Rester (Austin), Scott Allen Prats (Brooklyn), Andrew James Prats; and two Great Grandchildren, Genevieve Arya Rester and Kyler Warren O'Quin.
The Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers, Rusty O'Quin, Scott Prats, Andrew Prats, Garrett Robinson, Kollin Napier, and Austin Rester.
The family asks that any memorial donations be made to the Mission Fund at Improve Baptist Church. Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019