Wilford "Paw" Hartfield
Oak Grove - Wilford "Paw" Hartfield, 71, passed away on Friday March 20, 2020 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Hartfield Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS.
Mr. Hartfield was a member of Sandy Run Worship Center, where he loved to help out in any way he could. If someone needed help, he was the first to show up, expecting nothing in return. He was an avid hunter and loved working on cars. Above all things, he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, A.D. and Elouise Hartfield; his twin brother, Winford Hartfield; and his brother, Robert Hartfield.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Hartfield of Oak Grove; his son, Kevin (Loretta) Hartfield of New Albany; two daughters, Lisa Hartfield of Denton, TX, and Jenifer (David) Pulliam of Oak Grove; four brothers, Kendall (Saralee) Hartfield of Wiggins, Allen (Debbie) Hartfield of Hernando, Gary (Sharon) Hartfield of Oak Grove, and David (Beverly) Hartfield of Dixie; two sisters, Patricia Clark of Biloxi, and Patsy Davis of Biloxi; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Hartfield, David Hartfield, David Pulliam, John Terry, Dwayne Yawn, Mike Ritter, Cayson Ferguson, and Codey Ferguson.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020