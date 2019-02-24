|
Mr. William A. "Billy" Smith Jr.
Richton -
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 for Mr. William Alexander "Billy" Smith Jr., age 50, of Richton, at Seminary Baptist Church. Mr. Smith passed from this life on February 21, 2019 at his residence. Bro. Kenneth McClendon will officiate with burial to follow in the Seminary Baptist Church Cemetery. The MS Dept of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Honor Guard will serve as Pallbearers.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Sara Strandberg Smith of Richton; sons, Daniel J. Smith and Benjamin "Ben" Smith of Richton; father, William A. "Bill" Smith of Richton; mother, Jeannie Smith of Richton; brothers, Phillip (Emily) Smith of Monroeville, AL and Claude (Anna) Smith of Richton; sister, Cynthia (Curtis) Hudson of Richton.
Mr. Smith was a Conservation Officer with the MS Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks for 27 years. He was a member of Seminary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was active in mission work. He received his B.S. in Criminal Justice from U.S.M.
Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 24, 2019