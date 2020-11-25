William Augustus "Bill" Steen, Jr.Hattiesburg, MS - William Augustus (Bill) Steen, Jr. died November 21, 2020 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was 89 years old.He was born In Louise, Mississippi in 1931 to Fannie Lee Nichols and William Augustus Steen, the youngest of three children. He grew up in Yazoo City, Mississippi.Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Richardson, Alaska, receiving several commendations before his honorable discharge in 1954.Bill graduated with honors from Mississippi State University with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. While at State, he met the lovely Jane Standefer on a blind date, and they married in 1960. The two traveled extensively and lived in many places across the western United States in association with Bill's work managing major construction projects. He was most proud of building Greers Ferry Dam in Heber Springs, Arkansas; Rancho Seco Nuclear Power Plant in Sacramento, California; and Green Peter Dam in Sweet Home, Oregon. Bill and Jane's most important projects, however, were their daughters - Nancy, Catherine, and Susan. The family returned to Mississippi in the late 1970s and was pleased to be back home.Bill was a life-long United Methodist and a man of deep Christian faith. He loved music and no matter where he lived, he sang in church choirs, a frequent soloist with his strong and distinctive bass. He and Jane had a gift for hospitality, and during their years living at the Ross Barnett Reservoir near Jackson they hosted many weekend evening gatherings with wonderful friends and great stories. Bill's zest for life and love of family and friends drew people in wherever they went.In recent years, Bill lived in Provisions Living Community in Hattiesburg, MS. The family is forever grateful to the wonderful staff of Provisions, and to his amazing personal caregiver, Lisa, for their loving care and for treating him like family. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to the Provision Living Resident Activity Fund, 217 Methodist Blvd, Hattiesburg, MS, 39402.Bill is survived by his daughters Nancy Steen of Hattiesburg, MS; Catherine Steen (Dr. Clive Polon) of Watersound, Florida; and Susan Steen (Jason Wingate) of Montgomery, AL; brother-in-law Clyde Standefer of Mobile, AL; sister-in law Leet Maggio (John) of Indianola, MS; step-grandson Knox Wingate of Montgomery, AL; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth Steen Murphy and Frances Steen O'Mara, and his wife, Jane.Bill was an optimist who maintained a cheerful attitude, sense of humor, and hopeful outlook throughout his life. All who loved him are comforted in knowing that he is with his beloved Jane once again, and singing.