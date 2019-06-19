Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
William F. "Bill" Wright


William F. "Bill" Wright
1919 - 2019
William F. "Bill" Wright

Hattiesburg - William F. "Bill" Wright, who was born July 14, 1919, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 99, at his residence in Hattiesburg. Visitation for Mr. Wright will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Wright was a road driver who retired from Roadway. He served his Country in the U. S. Army during WWII and saw action in North Africa. He was a thirty second degree Mason and a member of Hattiesburg Masonic Lodge #397. He was a member of Central Baptist Church since 1963.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Irma Myers Wright and a sister, Minnie Jones.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Dr. Mark) Wright Workman of Metairie, LA; a sister, Frances Dye of Crenshaw, MS; a brother, James Wright of Crenshaw, MS; two grandchildren, Sarah Workman of Charleston, SC and Elliott (Corissa) Workman of Austin, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 19, 2019
