|
|
William Henry Blalock
Sumrall - Services will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Hulett Winstead Sumrall Chapel for Mr. William Henry Blalock, age 92, of Sumrall, MS, who died Saturday, July 6th, 2019, at the MS State Veterans Home in Collins, MS.
Internment will take place in the First Baptist Church of Sumrall Cemetery.
Mr. Blalock retired from the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sumrall.
Mr. Blalock is preceded in death by his parents Roby Elbert, & Viola Bell Eakes Blalock; his wife, Mentha Lee Harper, three sisters, and one brother.
He is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Don) Daniel of Sumrall, and Mari (Kermit) Bolton of Monroeville, AL; one sister, Vionette Tapp of Roxboro, NC; two brothers, Rex (Hazel) and F.D. (Joyce) Blalock, both of Roxboro, NC; two dear friends, Connie Cauther, and Annabelle Harville; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place on Monday, July 8, at the Hulett Winstead Sumrall Chapel from noon until service time.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials to the MS State Veterans Home Outreach Program.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 7, 2019