Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Crawford Methodist Church
Mobile, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Henry Perkins


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Henry Perkins Obituary
William Henry Perkins

Maryville - William H. (Bill) Perkins, 89, a current resident of Maryville, TN died peacefully with his loving family and wife by his side on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held graveside at Crawford Methodist Church, Mobile AL on Saturday, May 11th at 2pm.

Bill was born to E.S. and Ethel Perkins in Del Rio, TX, January 21, 1930. His father was a carpenter and moved them to Centreville, MS where Bill graduated high school. He started work in Mobile, AL for Standard Oil where he worked for 22 years. During this time, he was drafted into the US Army and served in the Korean War. He eventually went to work for Faulkner Concrete Pipe, Co. as a plant manager in Mobile until he was appointed President of the company in 1975 and moved to Hattiesburg, MS where he worked until he retired.

Bill enjoyed many intricate hobbies including wood working. Bill served the Lord in many different churches over the years as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. His other joys in life were his wife, children and grandchildren. He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 56 years, Ernestine (Smith) Perkins; son Neal (Karron) Perkins of Louisville, TN; daughter Kim (Johan) Ericsson; grandchildren Alex & Svea Ericsson of Atlanta, GA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crawford Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

7470 Moffett Rd, Mobile, AL 36618. In the memo write Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now