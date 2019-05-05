|
William Henry Perkins
Maryville - William H. (Bill) Perkins, 89, a current resident of Maryville, TN died peacefully with his loving family and wife by his side on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held graveside at Crawford Methodist Church, Mobile AL on Saturday, May 11th at 2pm.
Bill was born to E.S. and Ethel Perkins in Del Rio, TX, January 21, 1930. His father was a carpenter and moved them to Centreville, MS where Bill graduated high school. He started work in Mobile, AL for Standard Oil where he worked for 22 years. During this time, he was drafted into the US Army and served in the Korean War. He eventually went to work for Faulkner Concrete Pipe, Co. as a plant manager in Mobile until he was appointed President of the company in 1975 and moved to Hattiesburg, MS where he worked until he retired.
Bill enjoyed many intricate hobbies including wood working. Bill served the Lord in many different churches over the years as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. His other joys in life were his wife, children and grandchildren. He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 56 years, Ernestine (Smith) Perkins; son Neal (Karron) Perkins of Louisville, TN; daughter Kim (Johan) Ericsson; grandchildren Alex & Svea Ericsson of Atlanta, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crawford Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
7470 Moffett Rd, Mobile, AL 36618. In the memo write Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 5, 2019