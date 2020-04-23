|
William "Ray" Lee
Purvis - SSgt. William "Ray" Lee, ARNG, Retired, 58, of Purvis passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his residence.
SSgt. Lee was a faithful member of Okahola Baptist Church. He had a great love for the Lord and his church where he was very active. He would talk about his Savior to anyone that would listen, even if they didn't care to hear. He graduated from Forrest County Agricultural High School, class of '79. He served several years as an active volunteer with the Lamar County 4-H Horse Club. Since 2013 he became a very involved rodeo dad where he enjoyed great times with his daughter, Maloree . SSgt. Lee honorably served his country for 27 years and he loved to share his adventurous and funny stories about his time during years of service. He loved to make people laugh to brighten up their day. He was a very loving and involved Papaw to his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cathy Lee; and his grandparents, Clyde and Hazel Lee, and Edward and Laurie Archer.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Deborah Lee of Purvis; his two daughters, Megan (Adam) Brewer of Brookhaven, and Maloree Lee of Purvis; two step-daughters, Maranda (Joseph) Zaydel of Washington, D.C., and Malinda Covey of Florence; his son, Cody Lee of New Orleans; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his father, Willie Ray Lee of Carnes; his sister, Abby (Bill) Morris of Carnes; his brother, Joel (Tammy) Lee of Gum Pond; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, the family will have a private graveside service. There will be a Memorial Service at Okahola Baptist Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts to the family, they request donations be made to Okahola Baptist Church. 3889 Old Highway 11, Purvis, MS. 39475.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020