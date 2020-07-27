William "Chip" Lee KerzeeHattiesburg, MS - William "Chip" Lee Kerzee, age 73, dear brother of Candye Wright and Kerry Downs, passed away on July 26, 2020. Chip was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on May 8, 1947, to Faith Garner and Bill Woodruff.After spending his middle and high school years in Gainesville, Texas, he returned to Hattiesburg to attend the University of Southern Mississippi. During this time, as he did every summer of his youth, Chip continued to work with his beloved grandfather, James B. "Jimmie" Cook, at Cook's Plumbing. After graduation from USM with his Bachelor's of Science Degree in Math and Physics, he went into partnership with his grandfather in the plumbing business and continued the business after his grandfather's death.In his free time, he took pleasure in his hobby of photography. He had his own darkroom where he would develop his photos. He was also a licensed ham operator and enjoyed communicating with people all over the world. His affection for animals meant he always had a pet close by and was known to feed the neighborhood's stray cats.Chip was preceded in death by his grandfather, James "Jimmie" Cook; maternal grandmother, Alice Powell Cook; paternal grandmother, Pauline Powe Wilson; his mother, Faith Garner Kerzee; father, William L. Woodruff; and nephew, Blair Polk.Chip is survived by two sisters, Candye Wright and Kerry Downs (Steve), both of LaGrange, Georgia, three nephews: Derek Adair (Kristin) of Seattle, WA; Matthew Downs of Austin, TX; Kenny Downs (Gentry) of Superior, CO; and a great niece, Elodie Adair, of Seattle, WA.The family wishes to thank the great care Chip received from Hattiesburg Health and Rehab Administrator Ty Meador, John Ryels, and the staff at HHR; and Cindy Wells, George, Faith, Audra, doctors and other staff at Wesley Hospital; and Hearts of Hospice staff including Hospice nurse Aprile Botello, Chaplain Bryan Beech, and Director of Patient Care, Kerry Crawford.Due to the current situation there will be no visitation at the funeral home. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg with a family only graveside service officiated by Hospice Chaplain Bryan Beech. Those wishing to relate memories of Chip or condolences are encouraged to enter them on Hulett-Winstead site.