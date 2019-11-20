Services
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
William "Billie" Lorch


1942 - 2019
William "Billie" Lorch Obituary
William "Billie" Lorch

Hattiesburg - William "Billie" Lorch, 77, of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 17, 2019. He was born on October 3, 1942, to Curives Lorick and Alice Hunter in Brooklyn, NY. Billie retired from the United States Army after 35 years as SGM and worked for the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 11 years.

Billie is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lorch; three children: Michael Hodge, Melony Lorch and Morgan Lorch.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, 9-11:00am at Forrest Funeral Home with the service to follow at 11:00am in Forrest Chapel. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
