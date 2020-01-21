Resources
William Monroe "Willie" Stewart Jr.

Brooklyn, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at True Way Baptist Church for Mr. William Monroe "Willie" Stewart, Jr., 56, of Brooklyn, MS.

He died Monday, January 20, 2020 at his residence.

Interment will be in True Way Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Stewart was one of the most naturally talented musicians anyone had ever heard. He was a member of the baptist faith.

He is survived by his parents, W.M. Stewart, Sr. and Carmen Stewart of Brooklyn, MS; two sons, Willie Stewart, III (Rachel) of Brooklyn, MS and Zach Stewart of Summit, MS; one daughter, Candi Stewart of Brooklyn, MS; one sister, Anna Satcher of Hattiesburg, MS; one brother, Jonathan Stewart (Pam) of Hattiesburg, MS; three grandchildren, Natalie Mixon, Rodney Mixon, and William Stewart; a niece, Tatum Stewart and a nephew, Sawyer Stewart.

Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM Friday at True Way Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
