William O. "Bill" Brantley
Purvis, MS - Private Graveside Services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at Coaltown Cemetery for Mr. William O. "Bill" Brantley, 89, of Purvis, MS.
He died Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Mr. Brantley was a former Teacher at Purvis High School from 1956-1965. He retired from Lamar County Development Corp. and was a member of Purvis United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Whatley Brantley of Purvis, MS; three sons, William Edwin Brantley (Doreen) of Purvis, MS, John Steven Brantley (Kareen) of Petal, MS, and James Alan Brantley of Purvis, MS; one daughter, Joyce Ann Williams (David) of Brandon, MS; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.