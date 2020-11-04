William O. "Bill" BrantleyPurvis, MS - Private Graveside Services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at Coaltown Cemetery for Mr. William O. "Bill" Brantley, 89, of Purvis, MS.He died Tuesday, November 3, 2020.Mr. Brantley was a former Teacher at Purvis High School from 1956-1965. He retired from Lamar County Development Corp. and was a member of Purvis United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.He is survived by his wife, Sarah Whatley Brantley of Purvis, MS; three sons, William Edwin Brantley (Doreen) of Purvis, MS, John Steven Brantley (Kareen) of Petal, MS, and James Alan Brantley of Purvis, MS; one daughter, Joyce Ann Williams (David) of Brandon, MS; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.