William Stillion
Purvis - William Stillion, 90, of Purvis passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019 from 11 A.M. until service time at 1:30 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis, followed by burial in Pineridge Hartfield Cemetery.
Mr. Stillion was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge and the American Legion in Oregon.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Faye Stillion; his brother, Homer Stillion, Jr; his two sons, William Stillion, Jr, and Tim Stillion; his two daughters, Debbie Kirkendall, and Karen Claussen; four grandchildren, Jesse (Jennifer) Morris, Ted (Kaci) Morris, Melinda (Chance) Parker, and Robbie Dunckley; and four great grandchildren, Carmen, Odom, Chet, and Shep Morris.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 24, 2019