William T. "Bill" Myers
William T. "Bill" Myers

Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Main Street Baptist Church for Mr. William T. "Bill" Myers, Sr. 89, of Hattiesburg, MS.

He died Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Mr. Myers was a retired Engineer. During his life, he worked for the MS Dept. of Transportation as an Engineer, taught some of the early construction engineering courses at USM, was a Superintendent of Buildings at USM Physical Plant, and owned and operated a construction business. He was a member of Main Street Baptist Church;an avid sportsman-loved to fish and hunt; member of the American Legion, an US Army Veteran of the Korean War; lifetime member of the Elks Lodge; Past President of Toastmasters and volunteered in numerous community activities throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Greaves Davis Myers and a brother, Robert T. Myers, Jr.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and is survived by sons, William T. Myers, Jr. (Diana) of Brandon and Peyton G. Myers (Michele) of Hattiesburg; daughters, Julie J. Hughs and Delia Myers both of Hattiesbsurg; his seven grandchildren, Joseph and Emily Myers,James Myers, Hope Salazar (Philip), Holly Keeney (Jacob), Temple Stewart (Ross), and Jonathan Rollins, sister, Sara Jane Turner of Arcata, CA and sister-in-law, Liz Myers of Hattiesburg,

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Monday at Main Street Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or Alzhiemer'ss,org.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
