Willie "Idell" Dunaway
1923 - 2020
Willie "Idell" Dunaway

Hattiesburg - Willie "Idell" Dunaway, 97, of Hattiesburg passed away on July 9, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Services will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at Moore Funeral Chapel in Hattiesburg followed by burial in Roseland Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Dunaway was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dunaway; her two brothers, Bo Stevens and Dewy Stevens; and two sisters, Marceil Sterling and Dorothy Fortenberry.

She is survived by her sister, Almarie Stevens Britt of Brookhaven; numerous nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.




Published in Hattiesburg American from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
