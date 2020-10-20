Wilma T. Burt TurnerHattiesburg, MS - Wilma, affectionally known as (Beader) passed away on the morning of October 19, 2020 at her residence in Hattiesburg, MS.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Turner, Jr.; parents, Elijah Burt and Nancy Cameron Burt of Lamar County; four sisters, Lula Mae Stuart, Ettie Merritt, Dorothy Cain Graham, and Gussie Nobles.Mrs. Turner is survived by one daughter, Nancy Marie Briggs (Dick) of Myrtle Beach, SC; two grandchildren, Mary Pat Morris Davis (Brien) of Chattanooga, TN and Terrance Morris (Susan) of Venice, FL; three great grandchildren, Bliss, Julian, and Joseph also of Venice, FL.Beader was born on April 22, 1924 on the family farm in the Bay Creek Community, Lamar County, MS. She was blessed with a loving Christian family. Her parents were early, dedicated members of Bay Creek Church. They walked to this little one room church in her early days. All of her sisters including Wilma and both parents made professions of faith there and was baptized in the nearby creek.Beader met the love of her life, Joe Turner while working in a ten-cent store in Columbia, MS. He was a cab driver from Hub, MS. Joe was soon drafted and served in the U.S. Army. They moved to College Station, Texas so that Joe could attend Texas A&M. After receiving his degree in Petroleum Engineering, they moved to Houston, TX where their only daughter was born in 1949.They lived in Houston for forty years. Beader moved back to Hattiesburg after Joe died at his request and joined First Baptist Church. She was an avid bridge player and traveled frequently. She later joined her home church of Bay Creek and was instrumental in reviving the church.Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.The family wishes to thank HOME INSTEAD CAREGIVERS and Mr. Eugene Stuart, a special friend.