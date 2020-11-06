Wilvie Van Sharp, Jr.Hattiesburg - Wilvie Van Sharp, Jr., 88, of Hattiesburg, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Graveside services were held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Chappell Hill Cemetery.Mr. Sharp was a member of Hattiesburg Community Church. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the Freemasons.He was preceded in death by one son, Wivie Van Sharp, III.He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lochart Sharp of Hattiesburg; one son, Donald Edward Sharp, Sr. (Terri) of Sanford; two daughters, Wendy Sharp Marcum (Steve) of Petal and Wanda Sharp Womble (Raymond) of New Orleans; eight grandchildren; and one great grandson.