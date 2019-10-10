Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Resources
More Obituaries for Winnie Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winnie C. Watkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winnie C. Watkins Obituary
Winnie C. Watkins

New Augusta, MS - Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church of New Augusta for Mrs. Winnie C. Watkins, 87, of New Augusta, MS.

She died Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

Interment will be in New Augusta Cemetery.

Mrs. Watkins was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of New Augusta.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Watkins, Sr.

She is survived by three sons, Richard B. Watkins (Mary) of New Augusta, MS, William Thad Watkins, Jr. (Ashley) of North Carolina, and Robby E. Watkins of New Augusta, MS; one sister, Louise Sanderson of the Dixie Community; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank dedicated caregiver and friend, Kerri Hinton.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Tuesday at First Baptist Church of New Augusta.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now