Winnie C. Watkins
New Augusta, MS - Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church of New Augusta for Mrs. Winnie C. Watkins, 87, of New Augusta, MS.
She died Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Interment will be in New Augusta Cemetery.
Mrs. Watkins was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of New Augusta.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Watkins, Sr.
She is survived by three sons, Richard B. Watkins (Mary) of New Augusta, MS, William Thad Watkins, Jr. (Ashley) of North Carolina, and Robby E. Watkins of New Augusta, MS; one sister, Louise Sanderson of the Dixie Community; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank dedicated caregiver and friend, Kerri Hinton.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Tuesday at First Baptist Church of New Augusta.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019