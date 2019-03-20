|
W.L. "Bill" McAlister
Hattiesburg - W.L. "Bill" McAlister, 93, of Hattiesburg died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the service time at 3:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg followed by burial in Highland Cemetery. Mr. McAlister served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Thirty-eight Avenue Baptist Church. Mr. McAlister was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Lee McAlister and two sons, Bill McAlister, Jr. and Todd McAlister. He is survived by three sons, Wayne (Judy) McAlister, Bruce (Diane) McAlister and Tim McAlister; one daughter, Penny McAlister; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one brother, Martin McAlister.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 20, 2019