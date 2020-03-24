|
|
Wylodean Clark Richardson
Hattiesburg, MS - Wylodean Clark Richardson, 93, of Hattiesburg, passed away at Forrest General Hospital on March 22, 2020 with family at her side.
She is survived by her two daughters Myra Lou/Barry Reisinger, Terry/Butch Red; five grandchildren Leigh Reisinger, Allen/Lisa Reisinger, Nathaniel Red, Erin/Jeremy Roberts, and Sara Red. She was also blessed with two great granddaughters Lily Anne and Addison Reisinger.
Wylodean was born August 2, 1926 in Marietta, MS where she met her husband Herndon "HT" and married at the age of 16. They raised their two girls in Hattiesburg, which they called home for over 65 years. She and Herndon were married for 74 years. They were both active members of Kensington Woods Church of Christ for many years.
During the early 1940's, Wylodean traveled by train to California to work in a defense plant that produced parts for Allied aircraft while Herndon fought in the War. Later, she worked at The Children's Clinic as an office manager for Drs. Kimbrough, Dement, and Love for a number of years.
Wylodean loved her family dearly, she was especially proud of her all of her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking staples of family gatherings, planting in her garden and keeping fresh-cut flowers on her kitchen table.
Wylodean will be sorely missed, but we take solace that she is reunited with her husband who preceded her in death October 2016.
A private graveside service will be held at Roseland Park cemetery on Thursday, March 26th.
Flowers are appreciated, but donations to the Arc of Southeast MS "Rise and Shine" program are also welcomed.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020