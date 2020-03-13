|
|
Wynema Foshee Alexander
Purvis, MS - Services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Purvis Chapel for Mrs. Wynema Foshee Alexander, 97, of Purvis, MS.
She died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Interment will be in Coaltown Cemetery.
Mrs. Alexander was a member of Purvis First Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Alexander and one son, Gary Alexander.
She is survived by one daughter, Karen Miller (David) of Foxworth, MS; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Sunday at Hulett-Winstead Purvis Chapel.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020