Yvette L. Huestis
Hattiesburg - Yvette L. Huestis at the age of 59 passed away on Saturday December 7th 2019 at her mother's residence in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born on November 30, 1960, to the Late Reverend John Cutrer and Margaret Cutrer. She was one of seven daughters with one sister, Evelyn Carter, preceding her in death.
She was married to Steven G. Huestis in 1984 and they served as missionaries in Brazil for 35 years with Baptist International Missions, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN.
She is survived by her husband, four children and their spouses, four grandchildren, her mother, five sisters, one uncle, one aunt and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 9 P.M. on Friday December 13th at Grace Chapel Baptist Church in Brooklyn, MS on Hwy 49. The funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, December 14th at 10:00 A.M. with a prior visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Grace Chapel in Brooklyn.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019