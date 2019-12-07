Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvette Huestis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvette L. Huestis


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvette L. Huestis Obituary
Yvette L. Huestis

Hattiesburg - Yvette L. Huestis at the age of 59 passed away on Saturday December 7th 2019 at her mother's residence in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born on November 30, 1960, to the Late Reverend John Cutrer and Margaret Cutrer. She was one of seven daughters with one sister, Evelyn Carter, preceding her in death.

She was married to Steven G. Huestis in 1984 and they served as missionaries in Brazil for 35 years with Baptist International Missions, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN.

She is survived by her husband, four children and their spouses, four grandchildren, her mother, five sisters, one uncle, one aunt and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 9 P.M. on Friday December 13th at Grace Chapel Baptist Church in Brooklyn, MS on Hwy 49. The funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, December 14th at 10:00 A.M. with a prior visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Grace Chapel in Brooklyn.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -