Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Zilla Nell Smith Blount


1940 - 2019
Hattiesburg - Zilla Nell Smith Blount of Hattiesburg, MS was born May 5, 1940 and passed away from this world to be with Jesus on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at3 p.m. Wednesday, July17, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Dixie Cemetery.

Nell was a member of Lynn Ray Road Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty-two years, Darrell Buddy "Pistol" Blount; her parents, Nelson McCoy Smith and Mattie Irene Hogan Smith; and three siblings, Jan Smith, Anita Smith, and Coy Smith.

She is survived by two sons, Glenn (Becky) Blount of Purvis, Paul (Kelly) Blount of Austin, TX; two daughters, Glenda (Smokey) Hartfield of Hattiesburg, Kimberly (Rocky) Hartfield of Oak Grove; two brothers, Allen (Donna) Smith of Hattiesburg, Ricky Smith of Moselle; two sisters, Jean Smith and Ginger (Charles) Smith, both of Hattiesburg; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and family.

Visitation for Nell will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.

Mama loved God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit, her family and friends, writing poetry, feeding anyone who visited her, and helping anyone in any way she could. She was Mama, Nana, Sister, Aunt and friend to a host who will miss her beyond measure.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 17, 2019
