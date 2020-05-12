|
Adeline Elser, 91, passed away May 8, 2020, at her home in Tucson. She was born Sept. 22, 1928 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Albert and Alma Nelson.
She grew up near Aberdeen, South Dakota and attended college at Northern State Teachers College. She taught school in South Dakota before moving to California. She married Charles Elser in Las Vegas on Dec. 27, 1951. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage. Charles was in the US Army. As an Army wife, Adeline has multiple assignments including Alaska, Taiwan, New Orleans, Naples, Italy and South Dakota while her husband served overseas. They moved to Lake Havasu City in January 1973 and then Adeline moved to Tucson to Fairwinds Desert Point in March 2011.
She was a homemaker and a teacher. She taught elementary school in Alaska, Taiwan, New Orleans and Lake Havasu City. After retirement from teaching, she and Joyce Carlson of Lake Havasu City opened Hand Creations, a handmade craft items consignment and craft supply shop. Her husband, Charles Elser later joined as a partner.
She was a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Lake Havasu City.
Adeline enjoyed crafting, attending concert series, church activities, traveling and family activities. She had multiple cats over the years including Nelson who lived with her in Tucson.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; Charles ( Chuck) Elser of Lake Havasu City, her parents; Albert and Alma Nelson of Aberdeen South Dakota, her sister; Arlene Olson of Groton, South Dakota and her nephew; Roy Olson of Groton, South Dakota
Adeline is survived by her daughters; Christine Muhleman, Catheleen Elser and Charlean (Dan), all of Tucson.
Donations can be made in Adeline's name to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church 2170 Havasupai Blvd, Lake Havasu city 86403.
A private memorial service will be held for Adeline with her family.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
