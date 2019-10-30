Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Agnes Anna Hardacre


1941 - 2019
Agnes Anna Hardacre Obituary
Agnes Anna Hardacre, 78, passed away October 19, 2019, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born August 9, 1941 in Phoenix, Arizona to Albert and Margaret Stimac.
Agnes is survived by her loving husband; Gerald and sons; Patrick and William Maurer.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
