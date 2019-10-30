|
Agnes Anna Hardacre, 78, passed away October 19, 2019, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born August 9, 1941 in Phoenix, Arizona to Albert and Margaret Stimac.
Agnes is survived by her loving husband; Gerald and sons; Patrick and William Maurer.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019