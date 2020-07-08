Alexis Glee Nichols, 74, passed away June 30, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. Alexis was born July 1, 1945 in Great Bend, Kansas to Alexander and Verna Schneider. She lived in Kansas until 1988, then she moved to California. She and her husband Terry were married in Lake Tahoe, Nevada in 1990. Together they shared 30 years of marriage. Alexis and Terry moved to Denver in 1995 and then in 2003 they moved to Lake Havasu City.
Alexis worked as a corporate auditor for Yellow Freight Systems, AAA of Colorado and Lake Havasu Unified School District. She was a member of the Republican Women's Club, Lake Havasu Yacht Club and Lake Havasu City Shrine Club (Shriner Lady). She was an exceptional supporter of all of her husband Terry's many clubs.
She enjoyed boating, shopping, reading and football.
Alexis was preceded in death by her parents; Alex and Verna Schneider.
She is survived by her husband; Terry, her daughter; Sheri Veber, her brother; Steve Schneider, her sister; Peggy Koehn, her three grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
