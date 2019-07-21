Alfred Joseph Zucchelli, 88, passed away in Lake Havasu City on July 14, 2019.

He was known to his friends as "Freddie." He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 30, 1930 to Arthur and Elizabeth Zucchelli.

Alfred served his country in the United States Army and earned two Bronze Stars during the Korean War. He worked for and retired from Publicker's Industry as dock master in Philadelphia. He married his lovely wife Jennie, a/k/a Dolly, on Oct. 5, 1980. They moved to Havasu in 1994.

A visitation and rosary service is at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation - of America at alzfdn.org. (866-232-8484)

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Published in Today's News Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2019