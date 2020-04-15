|
Alice Gray, 80, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on March 28, 2020. She was born on Sept. 15, 1939 to parents, Earl & Alice Marquardt.
Alice had a passion for family, whether that meant camping and waterskiing with Al and her two sons or organizing holidays with her loved ones where she gathered supplies for the homeless and made family members dress up to reenact the Nativity story.
Alice's love for the Lord prompted her to serve throughout her life as a caring mentor and advocate for Christian and women's causes. Alice had served as a leader in women's ministries for more than 30 years and has held the role of advisor and teacher for a number of Bible study groups. She also was a supervisor for three offices at the Prolife Pregnancy Care Centers in Portland, Oregon before moving to central Oregon. These experiences led her to her true calling, authoring and editing numerous Christian books. Alice was an inspirational conference speaker and creator/compiler of the bestselling, award winning "Stories for the Heart" book series and has more than 35 books to her credit with more than 5 million in print. Alice was a guest on a variety of Christian Radio and television shows in the U.S .and Canada.
Alice had a great smile and an endearing laugh; her spark for life shown through in impromptu dance sessions with her husband in the kitchen and her love for playing jokes on April Fools' Day.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Alice Marquardt and sister, Maryanne Moudkis.
Alice is survived by her husband of 33 years, Al; sons, Robert and James Gray; sister, Nola Bertelson; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Our family wishes to thank Hospice of Havasu for the care and love they all showed to Alice. We especially appreciate the help of Michelle and Ryan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alice's name to Hospice of Havasu.
No memorial service will be held at this time.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be made to Alice's family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020