Rheta was born on July 29, 1935 in Moroni, Utah to Alma Emerson and Ida Matilda Blackham. She was the second youngest of five siblings. She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Coy Blackham and Bernus Blackham, as well as her sister, Ida Oldroyd. She is survived by her youngest sister, Betty Joan Schofield.

Rheta lived in Moroni until she was 17. She married her sweetheart, Val Harris and they were married for 67 years. They moved to Long Beach, California and spent the next years growing and raising a family. They had one son, Bill Harris, who passed away in 1982, five daughters, Valdee Davis (Ken), Pamela Tarter (Lynn), Paula Romero (Fernando), Pat Curfman, and Penny Thomas (David). She has nine grandchildren, who she loved and enjoyed spending time with.

When they retired, they moved to Lake Havasu City. They spent many years enjoying their favorite activities, such as; boating and camping. Rheta was a dedicated primary teacher, guiding young members on how to be closer to their heavenly Father. She also was a beautician, helping others to feel beautiful and at their best. She loved music, watching her favorite programs, Lawrence Welk and the Tabernacle Choir. Rheta was loved by many and gave her family the strength to live our best lives and always choose the right (CTR). We will all miss her dearly.

A visitation service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9 a.m.

The funeral service will be held at the church at 10 a.m. with a graveside service to follow.

Flowers may be sent to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; 504 Acoma Blvd. Lake Havasu City, Arizona 86403

