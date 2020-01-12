Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Maples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Christine Maples


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy Christine Maples Obituary
Amy Christine Maples, 50, passed away January 8, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born November 9, 1969 in Des Moines, Iowa to Fred and Chris Post.
She earned her Bachelor's degree from Northern Arizona University.
Amy married the love of her life Gregory Maples, Jr. in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on February 9, 2010. They shared 25 years together and were blessed with two children.
She enjoyed camping, riding horses, boating, the lake, the ocean, her dogs, her family, Snoopy and her Pepsi.
Amy is survived by her husband; Gregory Maples, Jr, her son; Tyler James Post, her daughter; Ashley Rose Maples, her mother; Chris Jones, her grandmother; Erma Rogalla, her brothers; Shannon Post (Terry) and John Jones, her sister; Alison Post, her nieces; Sarah Harvey, Kristina Harvey and Jamie Maples, her nephews; Matthew Jenkins and Travis Post and her granddaughter on the way; Baby Ava Grace Verchick.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Amy, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home at 3:30 PM.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -