Amy Christine Maples, 50, passed away January 8, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born November 9, 1969 in Des Moines, Iowa to Fred and Chris Post.
She earned her Bachelor's degree from Northern Arizona University.
Amy married the love of her life Gregory Maples, Jr. in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on February 9, 2010. They shared 25 years together and were blessed with two children.
She enjoyed camping, riding horses, boating, the lake, the ocean, her dogs, her family, Snoopy and her Pepsi.
Amy is survived by her husband; Gregory Maples, Jr, her son; Tyler James Post, her daughter; Ashley Rose Maples, her mother; Chris Jones, her grandmother; Erma Rogalla, her brothers; Shannon Post (Terry) and John Jones, her sister; Alison Post, her nieces; Sarah Harvey, Kristina Harvey and Jamie Maples, her nephews; Matthew Jenkins and Travis Post and her granddaughter on the way; Baby Ava Grace Verchick.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Amy, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home at 3:30 PM.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020