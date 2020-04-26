|
Andrew Charles Silva entered eternal life on April 2, 2020, after a hard fight against cancer.
Andy was the 5th child of 10 siblings born in Key West, Florida on July 13, 1960.
As the son of a sailor, Andy moved to various coastal towns for the first 8 years of his life, then settled in Jacksonville Beach, FL for the remainder of his school years.
After graduation he ventured out west, married and had 3 children. He was a foreman for a roofing company for over 25 years and later started his own roofing company in Lake Havasu City where he eventually retired. He enjoyed surfing, fishing, playing guitar, making people laugh, beer and hot sauce, but mostly he treasured family gatherings.
He had a huge heart and a positive attitude even through the struggles of life. He loved life and would often sing "I'd rather feel pain than nothing at all." He was a simple man loved by everyone.
He is survived by his son, Eric, daughter Aimee (Scott), daughter Abigail and two grandchildren, Isabelle and Maximus. Brothers- Jerry, Dan, Dave and Chris. Sisters- Marie, Holly, Darlene and Theresa, and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Clair Silva, Brother, Joe Silva and Nieces, Elizabeth, Jennifer and Cambri.
A mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at a later date. Please consider donations for Hospice of Havasu. They made a world of difference.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020