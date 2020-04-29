|
|
Anita E. Lewis, 77, formerly from Rochester, New York, passed away April 19, 2020 after a long battle from cancer. She was predeceased by parents Bernard and Rose Wrights, brother Bernie Wrights and daughter Donna Lewis.
She is survived by a son Mark Lewis, daughters Kathy McCraw, Vicki Bandini. Sister Carol (Tony) Ortiz, grandchildren Jeffery, Bradley, Jade McCraw, Brett Bandini, Jaime and Anita Lewis, great-granddaughter Bradley McCraw, several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Lake Havasu City.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020