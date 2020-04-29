Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita (Wrights) Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita (Wrights) Lewis Obituary
Anita E. Lewis, 77, formerly from Rochester, New York, passed away April 19, 2020 after a long battle from cancer. She was predeceased by parents Bernard and Rose Wrights, brother Bernie Wrights and daughter Donna Lewis.
She is survived by a son Mark Lewis, daughters Kathy McCraw, Vicki Bandini. Sister Carol (Tony) Ortiz, grandchildren Jeffery, Bradley, Jade McCraw, Brett Bandini, Jaime and Anita Lewis, great-granddaughter Bradley McCraw, several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Lake Havasu City.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -