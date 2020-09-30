Anna Lou Livingston passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, at the age of 90. A California native, Anna Lou spent time in Flagstaff, but eventually moved back to Southern California with her second husband. She earned her BA degree from the University of Redlands in 1979, and worked for the Orange County Election Board for 25 years. After settling in Lake Havasu City 20 years ago, Anna Lou's love of travel occupied most of her later years. She and her husband Monte spent time in Cody, Wyoming, Chester, California, and Flagstaff. Anna Lou adored her yorkies, and became a prominent dog breeder which was her passion. Anna Lou was known for her sparkling outfits and accessories, which matched her sparkling personality. Anna Lou's favorite thing to do was join her besties at the Aquatic Center several times a week to swim, and then go for coffee and conversation afterwards. Anna Lou participated in the Ms. Havasu Senior Pageant several years in a row where she engaged the audience in the Hokey Pokey as only Anna Lou could.

Anna Lou is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Monte Livingston. She is survived by her son Steven Applegate, and daughter Susan Schuller, sister Jo Ann Gold, five grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Due to covid-19, private services are planned.



