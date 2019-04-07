Anna Marie Koren

Jan. 20, 1928 - Feb. 4, 2019



In the early morning of February 4, 2019, the gates of Heaven opened wide to welcome home our beautiful Ann. There waiting with open arms was her beloved husband Joe, daughter in law Lana (Joe), and her Mother and Father Elizabeth and Joseph Lefelhocz. Sisters Betty and Irene and Brother Joe.

Ann was born in Fairport Harbor, Ohio on January 20, 1928. She married the love of her life Joseph Koren on June 17, 1950. Their life was made in Shaker Heights, Ohio where Joe was a Cleveland Heights Fire Fighter. The birth of their two sons, Joe Jr. and Stephan, was her greatest joy she was an amazing mother and wife. With the boys in college and Joe retired from the CHFD they decided to move to a drier climate. In 1971 a new town of Lake Havasu City was chosen.

Together in Havasu they watched as the boys married and in 1975 the birth of their only Grand Daughter Katen; and subsequently great grandchildren Abagail and Aiden.

Ann lived in Havasu for a total of 45 years. Being a devoted Catholic, she knew she would be united with Joe after he passed in 2007. For 9 years she lived alone, with the help and attention of her wonderful neighbors. A bad fall in 2016 brought her to Phoenix, where after recuperating she lived at Pueblo Norte and Bethesda Gardens assisted living.

Never without a smile, she lived the last 3 years with such happiness. With Connie (her former daughter in- law who she considered her daughter) she spent countless hours enjoying lunches, manicures, pedicures and movies. Dinners at Maggiano's and brunches at Butterfields with her beloved son Joe were her favorites. Her love of books was legendary, she loved reading! Another great love was her Granddaughter, Katen McCully, and Great grandchildren Abagail and Aiden, of Pitman New Jersey

After a broken hip the night before Thanksgiving, and what seemed like never ending pneumonia a few short weeks after she turned 91, she passed in peace knowing the joy that was awaiting her.

Ann is survived by her son, Joe of Phoenix, son Steve (Sandy) of Peoria. Granddaughter Katen McCully, (Dan), great grandchildren Abagail and Aiden McCully Pitman New Jersey, Sister Bertha Katona (Richard) of Ohio, daughter in Heart Connie Koren of Phoenix, Special nieces Laura and Lisa of Ohio, dear friends Sharon and Randy Bartlett of Havasu City (who went the extra mile so many times to help her and Connie), Close to her heart were Connie's sisters Stacy and Jami who visited often and made Holiday dinners so special.

Ann had so many special people in her life: Bill Blaney, Bruce and Nancy, Bobbie and John, Traci and Jilyian, just to name a few.

Ann's service will be held in Lake Havasu City on April 10, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church 1975 Daytona Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ. Rosary will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the service at 1:30. Ann's final and forever resting place will be next to her forever love Joe in Havasu.