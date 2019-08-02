|
|
Anthony Alessi Jr, 59, passed away June 25, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born Nov. 5, 1959 to Marie and Anthony Alessi Sr. in Neptune, New Jersey.
He was employed at Mario's Italian Restaurant and enjoyed fishing, cooking and hanging out with friends and family.
Anthony is survived by his son, Nicholas Alessi; father, Anthony Alessi Sr. and sister, Ann Marie Alessi Atchley. He is preceeded in death by his mother, Marie Eleanor Burns Alessi.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Anthony's family at mohavememorial.com
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019